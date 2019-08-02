FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Referendum effort on Arkansas eye surgery law rejected

By ANDREW DeMILLO
 
Share

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas election officials on Friday rejected an attempt to hold a referendum next year on a new state law that expands what procedures optometrists can perform and sparked an unusually expensive and public lobbying fight.

Secretary of State John Thurston’s office said supporters of the referendum fell short of the nearly 53,500 signatures from registered voters needed to put the issue on the November 2020 ballot. Thurston’s office said it determined the petitions submitted had 23,953 signatures.

The new law allows optometrists to perform several procedures that currently only ophthalmologists can, including injections around the eye, removing lesions from the eyelids and certain laser eye surgeries.

The law’s supporters say optometrists are already trained to perform the procedures but are being forced to refer patients elsewhere. It’s drawn heavy opposition from ophthalmologists who say the change puts patients at risk.

Other news
Ida Cartlidge, who lived in a mobile home park that was destroyed by a deadly tornado, talks about her experience in their room in the Rolling Fork Motel, where they are now living, in Rolling Fork, Miss., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. “It sounded like a real loud train coming through,” Cartlidge said. “And I could feel the wind, it was so powerful you couldn’t even breathe while you were in the air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
‘We were in the air.’ Mississippi family recounts surviving tornado that tore mobile home apart
FILE - A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a tornado, March 27, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. While the dangers of tornadoes to mobile homes have long been known, and there are ways to mitigate the risk, the percentage of total tornado deaths that happen in mobile homes has been increasing. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Homes that become deadly: Tornadoes kill disproportionately more in mobile homes, AP analysis finds
FILE - Smoke rises from a coal-powered steel plant in the background as village girls get ready after taking a bath in a stream at Hehal village near Ranchi, in eastern state of Jharkhand, Sept. 26, 2021. The final meeting of climate and environment ministers from the world's largest economies ended without an agreement or joint statement Friday, July 28, 2023, despite pleas from leading figures for nations to show a united front on climate change as weather records shatter across the globe. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
G20 ministers reach agreement on most, but not all, climate issues

Safe Surgery Arkansas, the group behind the referendum effort, says it’s prepared to go to court to challenge the petitions’ rejection.

“This issue is too important for special interests to get in the way of the right of the people to vote for safer eye surgery,” Alex Gray, an attorney for the group, said in a statement.

Safe Surgery spent more than $150,000 gathering signatures for the referendum bid and last week submitted more than 84,000 signatures. Supporters of the eye care law had said many of the signatures were invalid because canvassers hadn’t filed necessary paperwork with the state.

“We applaud the secretary of state and his staff for their diligence in accurately applying the law and conducting a fair and thorough review,” said Vicki Farmer, chairwoman of Arkansans for Healthy Eyes, which supports keeping the law.

___

Follow Andrew DeMillo on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ademillo