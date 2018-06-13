FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Former county administrator sentenced for stealing $750,000

 
RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An accountant has been sentenced to 20 years for stealing more than $750,000 from the government in northern Alabama.

Al.com reports that former Franklin County administrator Crista Madden was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to two counts of use of office for personal gain. Court records show the 49-year-old Madden created false purchase orders and made payments into her personal accounts.

Court records show Madden deposited $753,889 in bank accounts for nearly 10 years. Authorities say she would make a copy for county records, then remove the tape and make the checks out to herself.

Madden became the Chilton County Administrator after leaving Franklin County last year. She resigned from the Chilton job in March when she was arrested.