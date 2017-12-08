New Mexico elementary teacher accused of voyeurism

SILVER CITY, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a teacher from southwestern New Mexico is facing a felony charge of voyeurism over allegations he used his cellphone to take inappropriate photos of students.

New Mexico State Police say 38-year-old Frank Ramos Arias of Bayard was arrested Friday and booked into the Grant County jail.

Arias, who teaches at Stout Elementary School in Silver City, denied the allegations in an interview with police. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Police were first notified about the allegations in October. They followed up by conducting interviews with students, and an examination of Arias’ phone revealed videos that corroborated victims’ statements.

School District Superintendent Audie Brown said the teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Brown also said it’s a priority to provide a safe learning environment for students.