Lawsuit: Chiropractor forced sex, Scientology on ex-employee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former employee of a South Carolina chiropractor says he sexually assaulted her and tried to convert her to Scientology.

The State reports a lawsuit filed in state court accuses Joseph Ben Barton of unlawfully firing the woman, identified as “Jane Doe,” in retaliation for rejecting sexual advances.

The lawsuit says the 25-year-old was the victim of sexual assault and abuse while working at Midlands Physical Medicine. It also says Barton and another employee named in the lawsuit filed a report with authorities saying Doe had stolen an office iPhone without providing supporting evidence.

The lawsuit says Barton told the woman he intended to convert her to Scientology, which he said allowed him to “sense emotional disturbances in people.”

Barton’s attorney Art Aiken says his client will “deny all liability.”

