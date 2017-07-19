Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Angels say they won't trade Shohei Ohtani
Potential indictment looms over Trump
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Russia-Ukraine war

15-year-old Indiana girl charged with murder in mom’s death

 
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a 15-year-old Indiana girl with murder in the fatal stabbing of her mother.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports (http://bit.ly/2tfhNqf ) that Chastinea Reeves was charged Tuesday in Lake County Criminal Court after a juvenile court judge approved prosecutors’ request that she stand trial as an adult.

Authorities accuse Reeves of killing her 34-year-old mother, Jamie M. Garnett, in February at their home in Gary, Indiana.

Court records do not list an attorney to speak on behalf of Reeves. She is being held Wednesday at the Lake County jail.

If convicted, Reeves could face a maximum sentence of 65 years in prison.

A second juvenile, 16-year-old Matthew Reginald Martin, is also charged as an adult in the case. He faces charges of auto theft and assisting a criminal.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com