Police say dead body found by workers in northwest Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a dead body has been found in northwest Phoenix.

They say the body appears to be that of an adult male, but it’s in such an advanced state of decomposition that a cause of death will have to be determined by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner.

Police say officers responded to a call of a body in the wash area as workers were conducting a cleanup operation around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Detectives from the department’s homicide unit responded to the scene and recovered the body.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.