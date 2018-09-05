FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Virginia teen indicted on murder charge in fatal shooting

 
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A teenager in Virginia has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man.

The Roanoke Times reports 18-year-old Marcus Vernell Clark Jr. was indicted by a grand jury on the charge Tuesday. Clark was arrested two weeks ago in connection to the slaying of Rashard Jessup, who was critically wounded by gunfire last month.

Jessup was hospitalized and later died, and Clark’s initial charge of second-degree murder was upgraded to first-degree. Clark also is charged with having a firearm as a violent felon and using it to commit murder. Clark was sentenced in May 2017 to 10 months in jail for the malicious wounding of a man he was accused of shooting.

It’s unclear if Clark has a lawyer who can be contacted for comment.

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com