FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Parts of Texas parking garage collapse; no apparent injuries

 
Share

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Two sections of a suburban Dallas parking garage have collapsed five hours apart, sending vehicles and rubble onto other vehicles below.

Assistant Fire Chief Jack Taylor said there appeared to be no injuries in the initial 11:30 a.m. Tuesday collapse in Irving, northwest of Dallas, or in the 4:30 p.m. collapse of an adjoining section.

Taylor said 21 vehicles were damaged in the initial collapse and 8 to 10 were damaged in the second. He said the rest of the garage may be too unsafe to retrieve the dozens of cars still undamaged.

In the first collapse, a large square section of the top deck of the two-story garage fell to the ground below. Video of the second showed the concrete of the upper deck crumbling beneath other cars.