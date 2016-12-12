Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Police: Fake Florida dentist pulled 10 teeth, made dentures

 
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 53-year-old Florida man faces charges after he extracted 10 teeth without anesthetic and made dentures during house calls to save people money.

The Bradenton Herald (http://bit.ly/2hEPXO4 ) reports Robert “Robbie” Rheinlander claimed he was a dentist in South Carolina before moving to Florida. He was arrested Wednesday on a charge of practicing dentistry without a license.

A couple told a Manatee County Sheriff’s detective in September that Rheinlander extracted the woman’s tooth, leaving a tooth fragment that caused medical problems. When they researched Rheinlander, they found he wasn’t a dentist.

He was arrested after an undercover detective arranged to meet him for dental work. Jail records don’t indicate whether Rheinlander has a lawyer.

Records show Rheinlander was licensed as a dental technician in South Carolina between 2004 and 2006.

___

Information from: The Bradenton (Fla.) Herald , http://www.bradenton.com