Medical examiner confirms supermax inmate died by hanging

POUND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia medical examiner’s office has confirmed that a maximum-security inmate convicted of murdering two men when he was 16 died by suicide.

A spokeswoman for the western district office of the state medical examiner tells the Richmond Times-Dispatch the cause of Jordyn Charity’s death Jan. 7 at Red Onion State Prison was suicide. She says the manner of death was “hanging.”

The Virginia Department of Corrections had previously said his death was an “apparent suicide.”

Charity was serving a 168-year sentence for two counts of murder and related firearm charges for the shooting deaths of 21-year-old Donivan K. Walker Jr. and 20-year-old Kenneth Wilson.

Red Onion, in southwest Virginia’s Wise County, was built in 1998 as the state’s first supermax prison.

