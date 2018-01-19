FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Medical examiner confirms supermax inmate died by hanging

 
Share

POUND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia medical examiner’s office has confirmed that a maximum-security inmate convicted of murdering two men when he was 16 died by suicide.

A spokeswoman for the western district office of the state medical examiner tells the Richmond Times-Dispatch the cause of Jordyn Charity’s death Jan. 7 at Red Onion State Prison was suicide. She says the manner of death was “hanging.”

The Virginia Department of Corrections had previously said his death was an “apparent suicide.”

Charity was serving a 168-year sentence for two counts of murder and related firearm charges for the shooting deaths of 21-year-old Donivan K. Walker Jr. and 20-year-old Kenneth Wilson.

Red Onion, in southwest Virginia’s Wise County, was built in 1998 as the state’s first supermax prison.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com