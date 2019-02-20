FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Waterloo council approves 3-day July window for fireworks

 
Share

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — The Waterloo City Council has poked a small hole in the city’s fireworks ban.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the council voted 4-3 on Monday to allow consumer fireworks to be set off July 3-July 5 each year. The three-day window is far below the 53 days that Iowa law allows but replaces a complete city ban.

Council member Steve Schmitt says the total ban wasn’t effective in stopping people from shooting off fireworks.

Council member Sharon Juon says she thinks “there is more potential harm with expanding the fireworks than there are benefits.”

Matt Reisetter co-owns Crossroads Fireworks and he says the three-day period approved is “a very reasonable compromise.”

Waterloo will allow fireworks use between noon to 11 p.m. July 4 and from noon to 10 p.m. on July 3 and July 5 each year. The fine for using fireworks outside of those times was boosted to $375 or more from $250.

___

Information from: Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, http://www.wcfcourier.com