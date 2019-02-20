Waterloo council approves 3-day July window for fireworks

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — The Waterloo City Council has poked a small hole in the city’s fireworks ban.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the council voted 4-3 on Monday to allow consumer fireworks to be set off July 3-July 5 each year. The three-day window is far below the 53 days that Iowa law allows but replaces a complete city ban.

Council member Steve Schmitt says the total ban wasn’t effective in stopping people from shooting off fireworks.

Council member Sharon Juon says she thinks “there is more potential harm with expanding the fireworks than there are benefits.”

Matt Reisetter co-owns Crossroads Fireworks and he says the three-day period approved is “a very reasonable compromise.”

Waterloo will allow fireworks use between noon to 11 p.m. July 4 and from noon to 10 p.m. on July 3 and July 5 each year. The fine for using fireworks outside of those times was boosted to $375 or more from $250.

Information from: Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, http://www.wcfcourier.com