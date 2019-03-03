FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Colorado police arrest woman connected to robbery, shooting

 
Share

LONE TREE, Colo. (AP) — Police have arrested a woman they say is connected to a suburban Denver robbery that ended with responding officers fatally shooting a male suspect.

A spokeswoman for the Lone Tree Police Department says Mercedes Cruz was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery and possession of methamphetamine at a hotel in Littleton early Sunday.

It is not clear if Cruz, who is 27, has an attorney.

According to Lone Tree authorities, officers responding to a theft report at the Macy’s store at Park Meadows mall around 8:30 p.m. Thursday began chasing a man suspected in the theft. Police said a second suspect — a woman — got away.

Authorities said the man fired a handgun at police during the chase. They say officers shot back, killing 34-year-old Kenneth J. Sisneros.