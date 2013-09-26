Mass. fisherman dies in NH boating accident

COLEBROOK, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says a Massachusetts man has died in an accident while launching his boat on the Connecticut River.

Authorities say 71-year-old John Cornish of Salem, Mass., was launching his boat with a friend on Wednesday morning in Colebrook for a day of fishing. The boat began to drift downriver.

Cornish was wearing hip waders in anticipation of needing to retrieve the boat. When he started wading in the river, he lost his footing, fell, and began to swim after the boat. He lost consciousness soon afterward and was pulled from the river by a friend.

Emergency crews arrived and attempted lifesaving measures. Cornish was taken to the Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, where he was pronounced dead.