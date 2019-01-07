FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

German police offer large reward to catch suspected killer

 
Share

BERLIN (AP) — German police are offering up to 10,000 euros ($11,400) for information on the whereabouts of a Polish man described as a “master of disguises” wanted for a killing 20 years ago.

Berlin police said Monday they’re also seeking information on people who’ve been in contact with Vladimir Svintkovski, who is suspected of shooting dead pharmaceutical salesman Piotr Blumenstock in Berlin on May 6, 1999.

Authorities said Svintkovski, who has Russian roots, “regularly wears wigs and changes his beard.” A mugshot from the 1990s shows him with reddish hair, but police say Svintkovski may have used plastic surgery to alter his appearance and appear younger than his 67 years.

Svintkovski, who police say likely uses an alias, is 1.76 meters (5 feet 9 inches) tall and speaks German, Polish and Russian.