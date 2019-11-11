U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

By The Associated Press
 
Audible.com best-sellers for week ending November 8:

Fiction:

1. You Can Thank Me Later: A Novella by James Dommek, Jr., Josephine Holtzman, Isaac Kestenbaum, narrated by James Dommek, Jr. (Audible Original)

2. Viva Durant and the Secret of the Silver Buttons by Ashli St. Armant, narrated by Bahni Turpin (Audible Original)

3. Armageddon: Expeditionary Force, Book 8 by Craig Alanson, narrated by R.C. Bray (Podium Publishing)

4. The Giver of Stars: A Novel by Jojo Moyes, narrated by Julia Whelan (Penguin Audio)

5. The Guardians: A Novel by John Grisham, narrated by Michael Beck (Random House Audio)

6. Alexander X: Battle for Forever, Book 1 by Edward Savio, narrated by Wil Wheaton (Babelfish Press)

7. Resistance Reborn (Star Wars): Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker by Rebecca Roanhorse, narrated by Marc Thompson (Random House Audio)

8. Blue Moon: A Jack Reacher Novel by Lee Child, narrated by Scott Brick (Random House Audio)

9. Hell Diers VI: Allegiance by Nicholas Sansbury Smith, narrated by R.C. Bray (Blackstone Publishing)

10. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

Nonfiction:

1. Midnight Son by James Dommek, Jr., Josephine Holtzman, Isaac Kestenbaum, narrated by James Dommek, Jr. (Audible Original)

2. Climbing with Mollie by William Finnegan, narrated by William Finnegan (Audible Original)

3. How Chefs Holiday by Dana Cowin, narrated by Dana Cowin, Marcus Samuelsson, Padma Lakshmi, Mike Solomonov, Carla Hall, Kwame Onwuachi, and Alex Guarnaschelli (Audible Original)

4. Find Another Dream by Maysoon Zayid, narrated by Maysoon Zayid (Audible Original)

5. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don’t Know by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author (Hachette Audio)

6. Chase Darkness with Me: How One True Crime Writer Started Solving Murders by Billy Jensen, Karen Kilgariff - foreword, narrated by Karen Kilgariff, Billy Jensen (Audible Original)

7. Apollo by Charles Murray, Catherine Bly Cox, narrated by Bob Souer (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

8. Girl, Stop Apologizing (Audible Exclusive Edition): A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals by Rachel Hollis, narrated by the author (HarperCollins Leadership)

9. Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators by Ronan Farrow, narrated by the author (Hachette Audio)

10. Unfu(asterisk)k Yourself: Get Out of Your Head and into Your Life by Gary John Bishop, narrated by Gary John Bishop (HarperAudio)

