‘Babe’ actor James Cromwell charged in SeaWorld protest

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Actor James Cromwell has been charged with trespassing for interrupting and denouncing an orca show at SeaWorld in San Diego.

The San Diego Union-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2f6PZ23 ) reported Monday that the misdemeanor charge could mean 90 days in jail or a fine up to $400.

Cromwell, who was nominated for an Oscar for his role as the farmer in “Babe,” has previously said he would serve jail time rather than pay fines. A late message left for his representatives wasn’t immediately returned.

He was wearing a “SeaWorld Sucks” T-shirt when he and six other activists stood up in front of the “Orca Encounter” show at SeaWorld on July 24.

Cromwell told park visitors through a megaphone that SeaWorld was condemning the orcas to premature deaths. The protesters were forcibly removed by security.