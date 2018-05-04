Second City, DePaul offer comedy filmmaking degree

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s famed improv comedy theater Second City is teaming up with DePaul University to offer degrees in comedy filmmaking.

The comedy troupe already has its own film school but is collaborating with the private university to expand access to comedy education. Students can pursue an undergraduate or graduate degree in filmmaking or screenwriting with a concentration in comedy.

Classes start this fall. Offerings include “Comedy Improvisation for Filmmakers,” ’'Evolution of Comedy” and “DNA of The Second City.” Students will interact with some of the film industry’s top names plus have access to soundstages and green screens.

Gary Novak is the director of DePaul’s School of Cinematic Arts. He says the collaboration will give students the unique opportunity to showcase their comedic writing and directing “from the script to the screen.”