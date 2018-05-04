FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Second City, DePaul offer comedy filmmaking degree

 
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s famed improv comedy theater Second City is teaming up with DePaul University to offer degrees in comedy filmmaking.

The comedy troupe already has its own film school but is collaborating with the private university to expand access to comedy education. Students can pursue an undergraduate or graduate degree in filmmaking or screenwriting with a concentration in comedy.

Classes start this fall. Offerings include “Comedy Improvisation for Filmmakers,” ’'Evolution of Comedy” and “DNA of The Second City.” Students will interact with some of the film industry’s top names plus have access to soundstages and green screens.

Gary Novak is the director of DePaul’s School of Cinematic Arts. He says the collaboration will give students the unique opportunity to showcase their comedic writing and directing “from the script to the screen.”