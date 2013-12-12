Kate Barry, Jane Birkin’s daughter, dies in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Police say Kate Barry, the daughter of actress Jane Birkin and James Bond composer John Barry, has died in Paris.

They said Thursday the 46-year-old, best known as a fashion photographer and who was raised for years by the late French singer Serge Gainsbourg during his relationship with Birkin, was found Wednesday. Police gave no details, saying an investigation is underway into the cause of death.

Barry’s photos were featured in British Vogue and the Sunday Times magazine, and were recently on exhibition in Paris.

“I chose a profession that shows,” she told the French newspaper Liberation in 2012. “As a child, I was photographed a lot. That must have left an impression.”

After her own earlier struggle with drugs and alcohol, Barry founded an addiction treatment center outside Paris.