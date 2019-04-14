FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Charles Gross, husband to Joyce Carol Oates, dies at 83

By The Associated Press
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Charles Gross, a longtime Princeton professor of neuroscience and husband to author Joyce Carol Oates, has died. He was 83.

Oates said in an email Gross died from cancer Saturday in Oakland, California.

She shared an image of him hiking in a lush green forest on Twitter and remembered him as her “brilliant, beautiful, beloved husband.”

Gross spent 43 years on the faculty of Princeton’s psychology department where the university credited him with revolutionizing understanding of sensory processing and pattern recognition. Princeton called his work “foundational to the field of cognitive neuroscience” when he retired in 2013.

Oates, who chronicled her grief over her first husband’s death in 2011’s “A Widow’s Story,” wed Gross in 2009. Oates taught creative writing at Princeton until 2014.

Gross was famed for his backyard pig roasts and canoe trips.

He is survived by Oates, his daughters Melanie Hagen and Rowena Gross, and grandsons Noah and Sam Hagen.