Columbus showcase to feature Ohio city’s notable boxers

 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s capital city is celebrating its boxing history with a showcase where fans can meet and greet some of the local legends of the sport.

The Feb. 18 event is hosted by the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department. It will include a boxing showcase comprised of 14 three-minute bouts, a silent auction and appearances by professional and amateur boxers with roots in the city.

Boxers to be honored at the event include professional boxing world champion James “Buster” Douglas, Olympic gold medalist Jerry Page, Steve Gregory and Charles Gregory, Marvin Green, Vonzell Johnson and Manning Galloway. All will be available for photos and autographs.

The event is a fundraiser for the parks department’s boxing program.

___

Online: http://www.bit.ly/ColumbusLegends