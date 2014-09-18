Comedy, tragedy mingle for Shakespeare at Fenway

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Comedy, tragedy mingle for Shakespeare at Fenway

By JIMMY GOLEN
 
Share

BOSTON (AP) — Five centuries after William Shakespeare wrote “Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown,” the Boston Red Sox have been deposed as World Series champions, bouncing from last place to first and again to the cellar in a shift from tragedy to comedy that even the revered playwright would appreciate.

And so, as they head into yet another winter of their discontent, the Red Sox are turning Fenway Park over to the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company to bring a bit of the Bard of Avon to the former home of Josh and Daniel Bard.

The curse of “The Scottish Play” and “The Curse of the Bambino” will be as one on Friday night when the troupe performs a sort of Best of Bill, featuring 10 classic scenes in the ballpark that has always been more Big Papi than Joseph Papp, more Green Monster than “green-ey’d monster,” more Carl Yastrzemski than Henry VIII.

“Where else would you want to do Shakespeare than in Boston’s most hallowed and treasured ground,” artistic director Steven Maler said. “He wrote as easily comedy as he did tragedy; the Red Sox seem deeply versed in both.”

Other news
FILE - Real Sociedad's David Silva, right, fights for the ball with Barcelona's Sergio Busquets during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Real Sociedad says that veteran midfielder David Silva has injured a ligament in his left knee. The club says that Silva sustained the injury to his ACL ligament during practice on Thursday, July 20, 23. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort, File)
Spain and Manchester City great David Silva ends career at 37 because of serious knee injury
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, July 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Civil rights activists cheered when Ron DeSantis pardoned four Black men wrongfully convicted of rape as one of his first actions as Florida's governor. But four years later, as DeSantis eyes the presidency, their hope that the Republican would be an ally on racial justice has long faded. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
DeSantis is defending new slavery teachings. Civil rights leaders see a pattern of ‘policy violence’
FILE - A Polish border guard patrols the area of a built metal wall on the border between Poland and Belarus, near Kuznice, Poland, on June 30, 2022. Security of the European Union's border with Russia’s ally Belarus is Polish government’s top priority, Poland’s chief politician Jaroslaw Kaczynski said Thursday, July 27, 2023. Deputy prime minister and conservative ruling party leader, Kaczynski paid a visit to the village of Koden, on the EU nation’s border with Belarus. Later in the day Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak was to meet troops guarding the border. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk, File)
Poland’s ruling party leader vows to protect the EU border with Russia’s ally Belarus

Since John Henry bought the franchise in 2002, the Red Sox have tried to expand Fenway’s portfolio, renovating it to increase capacity and using it to host movie nights and hockey games and Springsteen concerts. The “lyric little bandbox” lauded by John Updike will be the first in the major leagues to host a Shakespearean performance, Maler said.

“Theater doesn’t belong inside these curtain-draped, plush-seat experiences were you have to pay 100 bucks to walk through the door,” said Maler, whose company usually performs in the Boston Common. “Shakespeare was a very populist writer during the day. We’d like to bring that vitality and that roughness back to the work. So it’s a perfect venue for us.”

Shall I compare the Red Sox to a Shakespeare play?

What blood lingers longer: The stain on Lady Macbeth’s hands, or the one on Curt Schilling’s sock? Which was the true Comedy of Errors, the Shakespearean farce or the Buckner World Series? To pull Pedro, or not to pull Pedro?

Why was that even a question?

“Comedy, tragedy, history. It’s all-in-one. The most theatrical stories in the most fitting place,” said Kerry O’Malley, who will portray Olivia from “Twelfth Night” on the field where she has sung the national anthem and danced for a Red Sox title. “I don’t want to go overboard but it’s like sacred space for me. It’s my favorite place on earth. I love it so much.”

Maler said the idea for Shakespeare at Fenway was proposed by then-Mayor Tom Menino a few years ago and warmly received by Red Sox President Larry Lucchino, who said in a news release to announce the event: “All the ballpark’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players.”

“Glee” and “Yes, Dear” actor Mike O’Malley — a Red Sox season ticket-holder — is the headliner, along with his sister Kerry and Neal McDonough (“Suits,” ’'Desperate Housewives,” ’'Band of Brothers”). Maler said the scenes were chosen so that the audience will be familiar with them; there will also be songs, such as a number from the Shakespeare-inspired musical “Kiss Me, Kate.”

About 6,000 seats will be available for Friday’s show, with some tickets free to the public and nonprofits and others ranging from $35 to $125. Fair is foul and foul is fair for this production, with the stage set up over the home dugout and facing into the first-base boxes.

And when Hamlet pours poison in his uncle’s ear, he won’t be far from where Pedro Martinez grabbed Don Zimmer by the ears and threw him to the ground.

“There is so much cross-over between a major league sporting event and going to the theater (in Shakespeare’s day): music, people serving food, unsavory characters hanging around,” said Boston College professor Caroline Bicks, who teaches Shakespeare and blogs about him at www.everydayshakespeare.com.

“They didn’t have big-time sporting events in Shakespeare’s time,” Bicks said. “In terms of democratic entertainment experiences, it was probably the most democratic.”

Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre, like Fenway, was open-air, sorting its different classes of customer into Elizabethan luxury suites called Lords Rooms or standing room down in front for a penny. Bicks said it was built outside the city of London to escape the restrictions that were meant to curb the excesses of the day, like prostitution, drinking and the plague. (In fairness to the Red Sox, they have been accused only of two.)

Bicks said that Shakespeare’s histories, with their rousing soliloquies on national honor, bring to mind the hometown pride of Red Sox Nation. Shakespeare had his Henry VI trilogy; the Red Sox had their own No. 6, Johnny Pesky, who served the team as player, manager and coach in a six-decade career before finally receiving a championship ring.

“Hamlet gets some revenge within three hours,” Maler said. “That Babe Ruth thing goes on and on.”

The Red Sox sold Ruth to the New York Yankees in 1918 — to fund a Broadway play, no less — and didn’t win another championship until 2004. That year, they rallied from a three-game deficit to beat their arch rivals (think: Capulets and Montagues) in a comeback so epically cathartic that it surpassed fiction; one local athlete echoed a common theme when he told the Globe — the Boston newspaper, not the theater in London — “You couldn’t write a better script.”

O’Malley guessed that even Shakespeare would agree.

“He’d probably bow down to that story and say, ‘No, I couldn’t have done that any better,’” she said. “What better playwright to have for this cursed franchise that had such spectacular redemption.”

Shakespeare’s Macbeth is also said to be cursed, a pre-urban legend that discourages actors from speaking the name of the play, except in rehearsal. But the performers do tell each other to “break a leg” before a show— something that should never, ever be said to a ballplayer taking the field.

“No broken legs for them. Please, please, please,” O’Malley beseeched. “This season’s been bad enough.”

Verily.