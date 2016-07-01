Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Man at center of ‘Serial’ podcast granted a new trial

By JULIET LINDERMAN
 
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — After spending 16 years in prison for the killing of his former high school girlfriend, a man at the center of popular podcast “Serial” has a chance at freedom.

Retired Baltimore Circuit Judge Martin Welch ruled Thursday that Adnan Syed, 35, deserved a new trial because his lawyer didn’t challenge testimony in the case that became the focus of the podcast, which captivated millions of listeners around the world.

Syed was convicted in 2000 of murdering Hae Min Lee a year earlier and burying her in a shallow grave in a park in northwest Baltimore. He was sentenced to life in prison.

During a post-conviction hearing in early February, Syed’s attorneys argued he deserved a retrial on the grounds that his original attorney, Cristina Gutierrez, did not contact Asia McClain Chapman, an alibi witness who said she saw Syed at the Woodlawn library about the same time prosecutors say Lee was murdered.

Other news
FILE - Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, front, chats with retired Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg during NFL football practice, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Centennial, Colo. Sean Payton is back on the sideline and this time it's in Denver. The former Saints head coach was hired after spending a year in the broadcast booth. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Sean Payton pins blame for awful 2022 season by Broncos, Wilson on predecessor Nathaniel Hackett
Floral tributes laid outside Sinead O'Connor's former home in Bray, Co Wicklow, Ireland, Thursday, July 27, 2023 after her death at the age of 56. The Met Police said O’Connor was found unresponsive in a home in southeast London. They did not say how she died but said her death was not considered suspicious. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)
His campaign forced Sinead O’Connor to scrap a 1997 Jerusalem concert. Now he is a Cabinet minister
A jet takes flight as heat ripples radiate from the runway, Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Sky Harbor International Airport, in Phoenix. Phoenix this month shattered its record for consecutive days in which the temperature reached at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius), standing at 26 days and counting as of Tuesday. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Suffocating heat wave in metro Phoenix starts easing after first major monsoon storm of the season

Additionally, Syed’s current attorneys argued cell tower data linking Syed’s phone to the burial site on the day of Lee’s murder was misleading because it was presented to jurors without a cover sheet warning that incoming call data was unreliable.

In Welch’s order, he disagreed that Gutierrez erred when she failed to contact Chapman, or that prosecutors breached their duty by withholding exculpatory evidence. But Welch did agree that Syed’s attorney provided “ineffective assistance for the failure to cross-examine the state’s cell tower expert about the reliability of cell tower location evidence” that placed him near the burial site.

The state had argued that because Syed didn’t raise the issue of his trial attorney’s failure to cross-examine the state’s cell tower expert in a prior proceeding, he waived his right to make it an issue now. But the judge ruled that Syed didn’t “intelligently or knowingly” waive his right to raise the issue, noting that he never completed his high school degree.

“Requiring a layman who lacks a complete high school education to understand the intricacies of cellular network design and the legal ramifications of trial counsel’s failures to challenge the evidence would be inconsistent with the spirit of the Sixth Amendment,” the judge wrote.

The judge said the attorney’s performance “fell below the standard of reasonable professional judgment” when she failed to confront the state’s expert about the reliability of the cell tower evidence.

At a news conference, Syed’s attorney Justin Brown said he “fully expects” the state to appeal the judge’s decision. But he said he and the rest of the defense team have “dug our heels in” and remain determined to fight on Adnan Syed’s behalf, including requesting that Syed be released from jail while he awaits retrial.

“This is obviously an incredible victory,” he said. “We know the state is not going to give up, and we’re ready.”

Brown said earning a new trial in Baltimore is “very difficult.”

“This was us getting over the hill,” he said. “There’s a lot more work to be done, but we’re feeling pretty confident.”

In a statement, the state attorney general’s office said that although Welch ruled in its favor on some issues, “there does appear to be at least one ground that will need to be resolved by the appellate courts.”

“The State’s responsibility remains to pursue justice, and to defend what it believes is a valid conviction,” the statement concludes.

During the extensive hearing, defense attorneys and prosecutors called witnesses and vigorously cross-examined others.

Chapman spent nearly two days on the stand, testifying she and Syed spent about 15 minutes chatting in the library on Jan. 13, 1999, but that despite repeated efforts to reach Syed’s defense team at the time with an offer to be an alibi, she was never contacted. Chapman wrote a pair of letters and sent them to Syed in jail days after the man’s arrest, detailing their meeting.

This was Syed’s second attempt at a new trial. Welch denied the earlier post-conviction relief bid in 2014 after determining that Gutierrez’s decision not to pursue Chapman was the result of reasonable trial strategy, not neglect.

In his Thursday order, Welch reiterated his stance that failing to contact Chapman didn’t constitute a failure of duty because her testimony, which pertained to the time of the Lee’s murder, had little to do with Syed’s defense strategy — instead pertaining primarily to the timeline of Lee’s murder.

Brown also called witnesses to testify that cell tower data — an important piece of the state’s case against Syed — should have never been presented to jurors without an instruction sheet warning that any incoming call data is inconclusive.

Brown showed the judge an affidavit from the radio frequency technician who testified at Syed’s trial for the prosecution that said his testimony would have been different had he seen the instruction sheet prior to taking the stand. But prosecutors countered that the instructions didn’t pertain to any relevant data placing Syed’s phone in Leakin Park during the time Lee was buried.

This was the issue that persuaded Welch to grant Syed a new trial.

The judge wrote, “there is a substantial possibility that the result of the proceeding would have been different but for trial counsel’s failure to cross-examine the State cell tower witness about the disclaimer.”

The podcast, which debuted in the winter of 2014, attracted millions of listeners and shattered records for the number of times a podcast has been streamed and downloaded. The loyal army of listeners often acted as armchair detectives, uncovering new evidence and raising new questions about the case.

When asked if Syed would have likely won a new trial without the fanfare surrounding “Serial,” Brown said, “I don’t think so.”

But in his ruling Welch directly addressed the issue.

“Regardless of the public interest surrounding this case, the court used its best efforts to address the merits of the petitioner’s petition for post-conviction relief like it would in any other case that comes before the court; unfettered by sympathy, prejudice or public opinion,” he wrote.

In a footnote, he added that he didn’t listen to the podcast because it is not part of the evidentiary record.

___

Associated Press writers Alana Durkin Richer, Brian Witte and Kasey Jones contributed to this story.