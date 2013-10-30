United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Keith Haring mural in Philadelphia gets a makeover

By KATHY MATHESON
 
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The mural created 26 years ago by pop artist Keith Haring was badly discolored and cracked, but it still drew plenty of admirers to an otherwise nondescript corner in the heart of Philadelphia.

“It wasn’t very exciting,” homeowner Erica Bryant said of the artwork. “Chunks of the wall were missing out of the painting.”

Bryant and her husband should probably brace for more visitors to their Point Breeze neighborhood. Haring’s mural “We The Youth,” which occupies the side of a row house the couple bought last year, has gotten a makeover.

Painters with the city’s Mural Arts Program worked for months to restore the vibrant piece. On Wednesday, program leader Jane Golden and Keith Haring Foundation executive director Julia Gruen put on the finishing touches, brushing in the last few yellow strokes of the title.

Other news
FILE - Liverpool's Jordan Henderson plays the ball during the team's English Premier League soccer match against Brighton in Brighton, England, Jan. 14, 2023. Henderson was a notable absentee as Liverpool beat Karlsruher 4-2 in a preseason friendly Wednesday, July 19, as the England midfielder closes in on a move to Saudi Arabian team Al-Ettifaq. Liverpool has reportedly agreed in principle a deal worth 12 million pounds ($15.5 million) for its Premier League and Champions League-winning captain. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
Liverpool great Jordan Henderson heads to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ettifaq
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin promises African summit that Russia will make maximum efforts to avert a food crisis
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. Southwest Airlines reports earnings on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Southwest Airlines made $683 million in Q2, as a hectic summer travel season led to record revenue

The project also entailed replanting a small community garden below the three-story fresco.

“This mural is precious to the community, and it really means something, as does the garden,” Gruen said. “I couldn’t be more proud.”

Created with the help of children in 1987, “We The Youth” features many of Haring’s signature dancing figures in eye-poppingly bright colors. It’s the only collaborative public mural by the late artist that is still intact and at its original site.

Haring grew up in Kutztown, Pa., about 50 miles northwest of Philadelphia, and then attended art school in Pittsburgh before moving to New York. There, he made a name for himself in the early 1980s by drawing white-chalk images on unused, black advertising panels in subway stations.

Golden recalled visiting Haring while he was working on the mural at 22nd and Ellsworth streets in Philadelphia. She and some friends had been painting elsewhere in the city with the Anti-Graffiti Network — which later became the Mural Arts Program — when they heard the artist was in town.

They sped over to the site, and Haring invited them up on the scaffolding, Golden said.

“I was just really struck by his incredible spirit, his graciousness, his kindness, his warmth, and the way he talked about how much he loved the public art-making process,” Golden said. “And that really resonated with us very deeply.”

Haring died of AIDS three years after completing “We The Youth.” He was 31.

The mural’s rehabilitation was prompted by the Bryants’ inquiries to the Haring Foundation, officials said. A public dedication is planned for Saturday.

___

Follow Kathy Matheson at www.twitter.com/kmatheson