Beyonce’s father granted cut in child support

 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge approved a substantial cut in the amount of child support that Beyonce Knowles’ father must pay because his income dropped after his superstar daughter fired him as her manager.

A ruling obtained by The Associated Press shows that a Los Angeles Superior Court judge cut the amount Mathew Knowles must pay to actress Alexsandra Wright from $12,000 a month to roughly $2,500 a month. The payments are for a son Knowles fathered with Wright while he was still married to Beyonce’s mother.

Judge Scott Gordon’s order is retroactive to February 2013.

Although the singer’s name is not mentioned in Monday’s ruling, it notes that her father’s income has substantially fallen since she fired him in 2011.

Mathew Knowles sought a reduction in his child support payments, and a hearing was held earlier this year. Gordon agreed with Knowles’ attorneys that his income had changed, but ordered him to pay $15,000 for Wright’s legal fees.

Beyonce’s mother filed for divorce in December 2009, about a month after Mathew Knowles was mentioned in Wright’s paternity case. At the time, the pair had been married for nearly 30 years.

Wright appeared in the 2001 film “Baby Boy” and has had a few bit television parts.