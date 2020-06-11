U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to reopen with new precautions

 
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is reopening, but fans better practice social distancing by staying at least “two Stratocasters apart” and bring their credit cards, officials announced Thursday.

Rock’s shrine will reopen on June 15 after closing on March 14 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Visitors must practice social distancing of 6 feet (1.8 meters), or at least the distance of two Stratocaster guitars.

Temperatures will be checked at the door and fans must wear masks. There will be continuous cleaning inside and hand sanitizers. There also will be advance online ticketing, limited capacity with timed ticketing and no cash will be accepted.

Officials said nearly 600,000 visitors visit the museum annually.

Live music is slated to resume on the plaza in July.

The Rock Hall will offer free admission to healthcare workers and their families on June 14.

It opened in September 1995 and its mission is to “engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock and roll.”