French court refuses to surrender US art dealer to Poland

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

French court refuses to surrender US art dealer to Poland

 
Share

PARIS (AP) — A lawyer for a New York art dealer said Monday his client is back in the United States after a French court ruled against surrendering him to Poland.

Jean-Jacques Neuer said the Court of Appeals in Paris turned down Poland’s request for the return of Alexander Khochinskiy.

Khochinskiy was arrested in February at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport based on a European Union-wide warrant from Poland.

Neur called the appeals court’s decision “extremely rare” within the EU.

Other news
Germany's Noma Noha Akugue celebrates after defeating Russia's Diana Shnaider in the women's singles semifinal at the WTA tennis tournament at Rothenbaum Tennis Stadium, Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Frank Molter/dpa via AP)
German teenager Noma Noha Akugue reaches WTA final in Hamburg on 1st time in main draw
FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaks during a meeting with a task force on reproductive health care access in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, April 12, 2023, in Washington. The nation's top health official implored states to do more to keep lower-income residents enrolled in Medicaid as the Biden administration released figures Friday, July 28, confirming that many who had health coverage during the coronavirus pandemic are now losing it. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Paperwork problems drive surge in people losing Medicaid health coverage
Chief Raoni Metuktire gives an interview in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Raoni, who became a symbol of the fight for the preservation of the Amazon rainforest, called upon Brazil's president on Friday, July 28, 2023 to defend the rights of Indigenous people. (AP Photo/Gustavo Moreno)
Brazil’s Indigenous chief fighting to save Amazon urges President Lula to defend people’s rights

Poland accuses Khochinskiy of holding an 18th century painting by French artist Antoine Pense that the German Nazis stole from Poland’s National Museum in Poznan during World War II. The painting then made its way to Moscow, where it was spotted.

Khochinskiy, a Russian-born American citizen, says he inherited “Girl With a Dove” in 1991 and only learned Poland wanted it in 2010.

The United States refused to extradite him in 2015.

Poland is taking huge efforts to track down and get back works of art and culture that were looted by German Nazis and by Soviet troops during the war.

It occasionally registers successes, finding items at auctions or in private collections in the West and negotiating their return. But Russian regulations make such returns almost impossible.

Poland suffered immense loss and damage to its culture and artwork during the war.