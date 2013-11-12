United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

At star-packed Glamour awards, Malala steals show

By JOCELYN NOVECK
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — There was a flamboyant pop star. A legendary singer. A TV star, some supermodels, and one of the world’s most powerful philanthropists. Even a former secretary of state who may soon be running for president.

But of all the prominent women who appeared onstage Monday night at the Glamour Women of the Year awards, no one received more acclaim and adoration than a teenager whom no one had heard of little more than a year ago — 16-year-old Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai.

“We love you, Malala!” shouted a group of young girls from a high balcony in Carnegie Hall, where the annual event was held. The teenager blew back a kiss, and proceeded to give an impassioned speech.

“I believe the gun has no power at all,” said Malala, who caught the world’s attention when the Taliban shot her in the head in October 2012 for criticizing the group’s interpretation of Islam, which limits girls’ access to education. She has since gained global prominence, has started The Malala Fund to support education for girls, and recently released a memoir, “I Am Malala.”

Other news
FILE - An unsold 2023 Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla dealership Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Littleton, Colo. After enjoying a strong run where they could keep raising prices to boost their profits, companies are now stuck in a vise. On one end, revenue is under pressure as the global economy remains fragile. On the other, companies are having to pay higher wages for workers, among other costs. Caught in the middle are corporate profit margins, which measure how much profit companies make on each $1 of revenue. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
After raising prices sharply, corporate profits get squeezed as inflation eases
FILE - Liverpool's Jordan Henderson plays the ball during the team's English Premier League soccer match against Brighton in Brighton, England, Jan. 14, 2023. Henderson was a notable absentee as Liverpool beat Karlsruher 4-2 in a preseason friendly Wednesday, July 19, as the England midfielder closes in on a move to Saudi Arabian team Al-Ettifaq. Liverpool has reportedly agreed in principle a deal worth 12 million pounds ($15.5 million) for its Premier League and Champions League-winning captain. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
Liverpool great Jordan Henderson heads to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ettifaq
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin promises African summit that Russia will make maximum efforts to avert a food crisis

“I believe the gun has no power because a gun can only kill,” she said. “But a pen can give life.”

It wasn’t just the crowd that was taken with Malala; her fellow honorees referred to her often as they took the stage, and the night’s most flamboyant honoree, Lady Gaga, said she wished this month’s Glamour magazine cover, which features her, had been devoted to Malala instead.

“If I could forfeit my Glamour cover I would give it to Malala,” she said.

In a long and sometimes rambling speech, the pop singer, who sported a huge mane of frizzy white hair, a glistening white suit and her typically sky-high platform shoes, also said she thought she looked too artificially beautiful on that cover. “I do not look like that when I wake up in the morning,” she said.

Gaga added that despite her huge fame, “my true talent is not the clothes, and not the music. I really feel that what I am best at is seeing the potential in other people.” She referred to her campaign against bullying among young people, and recalled the case of a young fan who committed suicide in 2011 after being bullied, Jamey Rodemeyer.

“Do you really know how your child feels when they are home at night?” the singer challenged the crowd.

The evening’s Lifetime Achievement Award went to Barbra Streisand, who told the audience that she had been lucky enough to be born with a good singing voice. “That voice ultimately allowed me to speak out and have my opinions heard,” said Streisand, 71, who proceeded to forcefully air many of them — including her choice for the next president. “There’s never been a woman president,” Streisand said, “but I hope that will change very soon — hint, hint! And we really need her now.”

She was referring, of course, to Hillary Rodham Clinton, who surprised the crowd by appearing to present a first-time award — Couple of the Year — to former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and her husband, retired astronaut Mark Kelly.

It was a poignant moment for Giffords, who had been unable to attend when she was honored with a Glamour award in 2011, because she was still recovering from wounds suffered early that year when she was shot while meeting constituents in a supermarket parking lot. “It’s been a hard, long time but I’m getting better,” she told the crowd, saying she was doing “speech therapy, physical therapy, and yoga too.”

“I’m still fighting to make the world a better place, and you can, too,” she said. The couple has founded a gun safety organization, Americans for Responsible Solutions.

Another emotional highlight was the appearance of Kaitlin Roig-DeBellis, a first-grade teacher at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, who saved her pupils from death by herding them into a small bathroom, where they hid as shots rang out last December.

“I have lived my life so as not to let that day define myself — or my students,” said Roig-DeBellis, who had much of the audience in tears. She was accompanied by a group of parents whose children she had saved.

Also honored: Melinda Gates, who with her husband, Bill Gates, founded the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a huge philanthropic force. Gates was described by her award presenter, “Girls” actress and writer Lena Dunham, as “the most stunning example of putting your money where your mouth is that the world has ever seen.”

After the Carnegie Hall ceremony, the honorees, presenters and guests attended a private dinner at the famed Oak Room at the Plaza Hotel. It was a scene of fascinating combinations. Lady Gaga approached Malala, for example, and the two took photos together.

“Never be afraid to speak your mind,” the pop singer told the activist — who is famous for doing just that. “I can’t wait until my fans hear your story,” she added.

Watching it all was supermodel Iman, who said she had been deeply moved by Malala’s speech.

“She is a game-changer for girls,” Iman said. “I wish young girls here knew more about Malala, and less about the Kardashians.”