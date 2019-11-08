Nobel Prize winner Handke admits having Yugoslav passport

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Nobel Prize winner Handke admits having Yugoslav passport

 
Share

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Nobel laureate Peter Handke has admitted that he had a Yugoslav passport in the 1990s but said he never had Yugoslav citizenship, his response to an investigation of whether he legally held on to his Austrian citizenship after obtaining the travel document.

Handke, who won the Nobel Prize for literature this year, told Belgrade newspaper Vecernje Novosti on Friday that he “got the passport to travel” and added that he never had Yugoslav citizenship.

It is not clear how Handke acquired the Yugoslav passport in 1999; at the time, the country required anyone obtaining the document to first apply for citizenship.

Since Serbia and Montenegro split apart in 2006, Yugoslav passports are no longer valid.

Authorities in Austria’s Carinthia province, where Handke lived before moving to France, have opened an investigation. Austrians taking another citizenship need to secure permission to keep their Austrian nationality.

Handke, who has long faced criticism for his vigorous defense of the Serbs during the 1990s’ wars in the Balkans, has repeatedly argued that Serbs did not commit genocide during the Srebrenica massacre in 1995 that left at least 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys dead.

He has frequently visited Serbia in the ‘90s and even spoke at the funeral of Serbia’s strongman Slobodan Milosevic, who died during his U.N. war crimes trial in 2006.

Bosnian war survivors, including mothers who lost husbands and sons in Srebrenica, protested Tuesday in Sarajevo, urging the Nobel Committee to reverse its decision to award the 2019 Nobel Prize to Handke.