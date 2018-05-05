FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Author Junot Diaz faces sexual misconduct allegations

By ALEXANDRA VILLARREAL
 
Share

Weeks after publishing his own story of sexual abuse in the New Yorker, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Junot Diaz is facing an onslaught of accusations of sexual misconduct and misogyny directed at fellow writers.

Zinzi Clemmons, who penned coming-of-age novel “What We Lose,” tweeted early Friday morning that when she was a 26-year-old graduate student, Diaz cornered her and forcibly kissed her after she invited him to speak at a workshop several years ago. She said she believes she is far from the only woman he has “exploited” and told The Associated Press that she cannot bear to think of the others.

“Junot Diaz has made his behavior the burden of young women — particularly women of color — for far too long, enabled by his team and the institutions that employ him,” Clemmons wrote in a statement to the AP. “It is time for the burden of his bad behavior to be laid squarely at his feet, and for him to deal with the consequences of his actions.”

Through his literary agent, Diaz told the New York Times that he takes responsibility for his past.

Other news
Argentina's Romina Nunez, center, celebrates scoring their second goal of the game during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and South Africa in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Argentina scores two goals in furious Women’s World Cup comeback to earn draw against South Africa
FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is presented the International Atomic Energy Agency's comprehensive report on Fukushima treated water release by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, on July 4, 2023. Japan stepped up its alarm over China's assertiveness in the region, its growing military ties to Russia and its claims on Taiwan in an annual defense paper released Friday, July 28, 2023 that is the first under Tokyo's new security strategy calling for a major military buildup. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool, File)
Japan raises alarm over China’s military, its Russia ties and Taiwan tensions in new defense paper
A money exchange shop worker counts Chinese yuan banknotes in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Bolivia’s state-run bank, Banco Union, has started to carry out transactions using China’s currency, the yuan. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Bolivia is the latest South American nation to use China’s yuan for trade in challenge to the dollar

“That is the reason I made the decision to tell the truth of my (childhood) rape and its damaging aftermath,” he said. “This conversation is important and must continue.”

Since Clemmons’ tweets, other women have come forward with stories of alleged verbal abuse and misogyny by Diaz.

On Facebook, author Monica Byrne detailed her encounter with Diaz at a dinner in 2014. She made a comment that Diaz responded was akin to saying “I haven’t been raped, so rape must not exist.”

“His voice had risen to a shout. He literally shouted the word ‘rape’ in my face,” Byrne wrote. “I was speechless and felt sick.”

Author Carmen Maria Machado, who is currently at the Sydney Writers’ Festival with Diaz, shared over Twitter how she was treated when she attended a Q&A with the famed Dominican-American writer.

“When I made the mistake of asking him a question about his protagonist’s unhealthy, pathological relationship with women, he went off for me for 20 minutes,” Machado tweeted.

In April, Diaz published an essay in the New Yorker about his own experience with rape when he was eight years old and how the trauma manifested later in his personal life.

“I think about the hurt I caused,” he wrote. “I think of all the years and all the life I lost to the hiding and to the fear and to the pain. The mask got more of me than I ever did.”

Diaz won the Pulitzer for “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” in 2008. He is also known for his books, “Drown” and “This Is How You Lose Her.” In his fiction, Diaz often represents unhealthy romantic relationships tinged with abuse and infidelity.

Neither Diaz nor MIT have responded to the AP’s requests for comment.

___

Associated Press reporter Philip Marcelo contributed to this report.