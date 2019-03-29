FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: Kansas dropping charges after sentencing

 
Share

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on a California man who pleaded guilty to making a hoax call that led police to fatally shoot a Kansas man (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

Kansas authorities are dropping involuntary manslaughter and other state charges against a California man who was sentenced in federal court to 20 years in prison for a hoax emergency call that led to a Wichita man’s death.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said Friday he will dismiss the state charges because Tyler Barriss would be getting more prison time in the federal case than in state court. Barriss was sentenced on 51 federal charges related to fake calls and threats, the most serious one for making a false report resulting in the death of Andrew Finch.

Other news
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, waves are seen off the coast of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri is expected to make landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines. (Wei Peiquan/Xinhua via AP)
Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to Philippines
France's Wendie Renard, left, shoots the ball next to Jamaica's Jody Brown during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Renard a doubtful starter ahead of France’s important Women’s World Cup match against Brazil
With the headquarters of the ruling party burning in the back, supporters of mutinous soldiers demonstrate in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, July 27 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, after members of the presidential guard declared they had seized power in a coup over the West African country's deteriorating security situation. (AP Photo/Fatahoulaye Hassane Midou)
No clarity about who’s in charge in Niger, 2 days after mutinous soldiers ousted the president

Finch’s sister, Dominica Finch, says Barriss got what he deserved. The family wants to see police also be held accountable. Finch was unarmed when an officer responding to a bogus kidnapping call shot him.

Barriss apologized to Finch’s family in court Friday. He said he takes full responsibility for what happened.

___

11:15 a.m.

A California man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a hoax call that led police to fatally shoot an unarmed Kansas man following a dispute between two people over $1.50 bet in a “Call of Duty: WWII” video game.

Twenty-six-year-old Tyler R. Barriss was sentenced Friday. He pleaded guilty in November to 51 charges related to fake calls and threats, the most serious one for making a false report resulting in a death. Officers who responded shot a Wichita man who opened the door at the former address of a gamer involved in the dispute.

Prosecutors sought a sentence of 25 years. The defense sought 20.

The case drew attention to the practice of “swatting,” a form of retaliation used by gamers and others get police to descend on an address.

___

8:45 a.m.

A California man faces decades in prison when he’s sentenced for making hoax emergency calls, including one that led police to fatally shoot a Kansas man.

Tyler R. Barriss will be sentenced Friday in federal court in Wichita, Kansas. The 26-year-old man has pleaded guilty to 51 charges related to fake calls and threats under an agreement calling for at least 20 years in prison. His case drew national attention to the practice of “swatting,” a form of retaliation gamers and others use to get police to go to an someone’s address.

One of Barriss’ calls led to the death of 28-year-old Andrew Finch, who was not playing video games. Barriss’ call followed a dispute between two other people over a $1.50 bet in “Call of Duty: WWII.”