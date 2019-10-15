The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

By The Associated Press
 
App Store Official Charts for the week ending October 13, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

Germany's Noma Noha Akugue celebrates after defeating Russia's Diana Shnaider in the women's singles semifinal at the WTA tennis tournament at Rothenbaum Tennis Stadium, Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Frank Molter/dpa via AP)
German teenager Noma Noha Akugue reaches WTA final in Hamburg on 1st time in main draw
FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaks during a meeting with a task force on reproductive health care access in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, April 12, 2023, in Washington. The nation's top health official implored states to do more to keep lower-income residents enrolled in Medicaid as the Biden administration released figures Friday, July 28, confirming that many who had health coverage during the coronavirus pandemic are now losing it. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Paperwork problems drive surge in people losing Medicaid health coverage
Chief Raoni Metuktire gives an interview in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Raoni, who became a symbol of the fight for the preservation of the Amazon rainforest, called upon Brazil's president on Friday, July 28, 2023 to defend the rights of Indigenous people. (AP Photo/Gustavo Moreno)
Brazil’s Indigenous chief fighting to save Amazon urges President Lula to defend people’s rights

3. Incredibox, So Far So Good

4. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. iSchedule, HotSchedules

7. NBA 2K20, 2K

8. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

10. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Call of Duty: Mobile, Activision Publishing, Inc.

2. Icing On The Cake, Lion Studios

3. Mario Kart Tour, Nintendo Co., Ltd.

4. TikTok - Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

5. Draw Race, Voodoo

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. The CW, The CW Network

8. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

10. Google Maps - Transit & Food, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. XtraMath, XtraMath

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Incredibox, So Far So Good

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. Duet Display, Duet, Inc.

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Icing On The Cake, Lion Studios

2. Call of Duty: Mobile, Activision Publishing, Inc.

3. Draw Race, Voodoo

4. Mario Kart Tour, Nintendo Co., Ltd.

5. i Peel Good, Lion Studios

6. Rope Rescue! - Unique Puzzle, Coda Platform Limited

7. Bouncemasters!, Playgendary

8. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

9. Paper.io 2, Voodoo

10. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.