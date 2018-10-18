FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Russia-Ukraine war

2 ‘Love & Hip Hop’ stars arrested in separate incidents

 
ATLANTA (AP) — Two stars of this past season of VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” have been arrested in separate incidents in metropolitan Atlanta.

Atasha Chizaah Jefferson, known as Tommie Lee, was arrested Tuesday on assault and child cruelty charges. Citing a Smyrna police warrant, WSB-TV reports the 34-year-old shoved her child’s head into a locker at a middle school.

She was released on bail Wednesday. Cobb County detention records indicate she was arrested again that night on charges including aggravated stalking. It’s unclear what those charges concern. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.

WSB-TV reports 30-year-old Erica Mena was arrested Oct. 12 on marijuana possession charges after an argument with her boyfriend, Clifford Dixon. Johns Creek police records indicate Dixon was charged with criminal trespassing. It’s unclear whether they have lawyers.

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html