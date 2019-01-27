FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

XXXTentacion’s son born 7 months after rapper’s death

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Seven months after XXXTentacion (ex-ex-ex-ten-TAH'-see-YOHN’) was killed, the rapper’s son has been born.

Jenesis Sanchez, XXXTentacion’s girlfriend, gave birth Saturday to baby boy Gekyume Onfroy. The birth was announced Saturday evening by XXXTentacion’s mother Cleopatra Bernard.

Gekyume’s name is derived from a word the rapper created prior to his passing. His family defined it as meaning “a different state” or “next universe of thought.”

The 20-year-old rising star, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was fatally shot in June in Florida in what authorities called a robbery attempt. XXXTentacion’s sophomore album debuted No. 1 on the Billboard charts last March. In December, a posthumous album also reached No. 1.

Four men have been indicted by a grand jury on suspicion of first-degree murder and armed robbery in the death of XXXTentacion.