Estate of Malcolm X launches online store

NEW YORK (AP) — The family organization of Malcolm X has launched an online store, with items ranging from T-shirts and hoodies to the eventual availability of the late activist’s speeches and other writings.

The announcement for www.shopmalcolmx.com was made Wednesday by X Legacy, along with the estate’s representatives, The North Star Group. Malcolm X’s daughter Attallah Shabazz said in a statement that she and other family members had been moved by the “many at home and global citizens” inspired by his commitment to human rights and equality and looked forward “to sharing Malcolm as Malcolm via select products.”

Additional merchandise will go on sale Dec. 26, for Kwanzaa, and “speeches, published and unpublished works” are planned next year for Malcolm X’s birthday, May 19. He was assassinated in 1965, at age 39.