Asterix artist, daughter call truce in family feud

PARIS (AP) — The artist behind the famous French comic book Asterix has ended a years-long family feud over control of the valuable cartoon icon.

Albert Uderzo, 87, said in a statement on Friday that he and his daughter “have decided to withdraw all pending lawsuits, complaints and procedures” that have torn the family apart since 2007.

Asterix has appeared in 35 volumes that have sold more than 350 million copies around the world since Uderzo created the feisty Gaul with writing partner Rene Goscinny in 1959.

In an interview with French newspaper Le Monde in December, Uderzo called his son-in-law an “ignoble person” and “dowry chaser.”

Uderzo and his daughter sold ownership of the character to French publisher Hachette for 12.7 million euros ($16 million) each in 2007 and 2011.