FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Spanish royal couple to visit US, meet President Trump

 
Share

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia will travel later this month to the United States, where they will visit the White House as well as Louisiana and Texas.

Authorities said in a statement Thursday that the royal couple will begin their trip June 14 with stays in New Orleans and San Antonio, cities that this year are celebrating the 300th anniversary of their foundation and which have close historical ties with Spain.

The royals will be in Washington on June 19, where they will be received by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

The statement said the foreign minister of Spain’s new Socialist government, Josep Borrell, will also be on the trip. It gave no further details.