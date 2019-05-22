No charges for actor Rick Schroder after abuse reports

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors have declined to file charges against actor Rick Schroder after an arrest on suspicion of domestic violence.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said in documents Tuesday that Schroder’s girlfriend on May 1 told a 911 operator he punched her at his home in Malibu.

But prosecutors say she was uncooperative with deputies when they arrived, and the next day said she suspected he hit her by accident because she startled him as he was sleeping.

They also declined to file charges after an arrest about a month earlier in an incident that Schroder’s girlfriend two days later called “a big misunderstanding.”

The 49-year-old Schroder is known for starring in the TV series “Silver Spoons” and “NYPD Blue.”

An email to his publicist seeking comment wasn’t immediately returned.