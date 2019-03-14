FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Executive gave tip that launched admissions bribery case

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
 
Share

BOSTON (AP) — The biggest school admissions scandal ever prosecuted began with a tip from an executive investigators were targeting in a securities fraud probe, a law enforcement official said Thursday.

The executive told Boston authorities chasing down the market manipulation scheme that the women’s soccer coach at Yale University said he would label the executive’s daughter as a recruit in exchange for cash, the official said. The official was not authorized to discuss the case and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Investigators recorded a meeting between the executive and the coach at a Boston hotel room in April 2018. During the meeting, which is described in court documents, authorities say Rudy Meredith told the father he would help his daughter get into Yale in exchange for $450,000. Meredith accepted $2,000 in cash in the hotel room and gave the executive directions about how to wire the rest of the money, authorities say.

Meredith began cooperating with the investigation that same month in the hopes of getting a lesser sentence, prosecutors say in court documents. Meredith, who resigned from Yale in November, has agreed to plead guilty to charges including wire fraud. A message was left Thursday on Meredith’s phone.

Other news
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, waves are seen off the coast of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri is expected to make landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines. (Wei Peiquan/Xinhua via AP)
Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to Philippines
France's Wendie Renard, left, shoots the ball next to Jamaica's Jody Brown during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Renard a doubtful starter ahead of France’s important Women’s World Cup match against Brazil
With the headquarters of the ruling party burning in the back, supporters of mutinous soldiers demonstrate in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, July 27 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, after members of the presidential guard declared they had seized power in a coup over the West African country's deteriorating security situation. (AP Photo/Fatahoulaye Hassane Midou)
No clarity about who’s in charge in Niger, 2 days after mutinous soldiers ousted the president

The Wall Street Journal first reported the source of the tip. Authorities have not publicly identified the executive.

At least nine athletic coaches and 33 parents, many of them prominent in law, finance, fashion, the food and beverage industry and other fields, have been charged in the case . They include Hollywood stars Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

Prosecutors said that parents paid an admissions consultant to bribe coaches and administrators to falsely make their children look like star athletes to boost their chances of getting accepted. Some parents spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, as much as $6.5 million, to guarantee their children’s admission, officials said.

The consultant also hired ringers to take college entrance exams for students, and paid off insiders at testing centers to correct students’ answers, authorities say.

Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling has said that the investigation is continuing and that authorities believe other parents were involved. The IRS is also investigating, since some parents allegedly disguised the bribes as charitable donations.

The consultant, William “Rick” Singer, pleaded guilty to fraud and conspiracy charges in federal court Tuesday in Boston. Singer’s attorney told reporters that he plans to cooperate fully with prosecutors.

On Wednesday, two college students filed a lawsuit against the University of Southern California, Yale and other colleges, saying they were denied a fair opportunity for admission because the alleged scheme gave coveted spots to “unqualified students.”

____

Follow Alanna Durkin Richer at http://www.twitter.com/aedurkinricher