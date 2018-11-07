FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Call her a dame: Emma Thompson gets top British award

 
LONDON (AP) — Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson has received one of Britain’s highest awards from Prince William — and thought about giving him a kiss at the Buckingham Palace ceremony.

Thompson received a damehood on Wednesday in recognition for her splendid career, an event made special by the fact that it was given to her by William, a longtime friend.

“I love Prince William. I’ve known him since he was little, and we just sniggered at each other,” she says. “I said, ‘I can’t kiss you, can I?’ And he said, ‘No don’t’!”

Thompson was named for the female equivalent of a knighthood in the Queen’s Birthday Honors List in June.

She plans to use the honor to focus attention on the plight of poor children who don’t get adequate food during school holidays.