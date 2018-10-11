FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Shuttered Texas hotel has had century of fires, pain

By ALANA EDGIN
 
Share

SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — The six-story building, its windows boarded and broken, has been known by many names. The Naylor Hotel. The Landon. The Nimitz. Town House.

The former hotel at 302 S. Chadbourne St. had a long history of being burnt down before the city shuttered it in 1983 — because it wasn’t up to fire code, the San Angelo Standard-Times reported .

It began as a glorious two-story hotel in 1881, owned by the son of Carl Nimitz, who owned the Nimitz Hotel in Fredericksburg. The hotel was obliterated by fire in 1883 in a murder cover-up, according to Standard-Times archives. The cook killed his kitchen helper and set a fire to cover up the deed.

That was the first tragedy in a long line at the location.

Other news
Chinese Wanxiong Huang, a free diving instructor, practices his skills in the sea around Bohol Island in the Philippines, April 16, 2023. A growing number of young Chinese are moving overseas, frequently to Southeast Asia, to escape their homeland's ultra-competitive work culture, limited opportunities and family pressures. There is no exact data on the number of the moves, the popular Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, hundreds of people have discussed relocating to Thailand. (AP Photo/Shaoxu Wang)
Young Chinese opt out of the rat race and pressures at home to pursue global nomad lifestyle
New York Mets relief pitcher David Robertson, left, talks to catcher Francisco Alvarez after a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in New York. The Mets won 11-10. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade closer David Robertson to Marlins for two minor leaguers
Educator Molly Darnell describes where she was shot by Ethan Crumbley during a hearing, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Oakland County judge Kwame Rowe is hearing evidence starting Thursday to help him decide whether the teen who killed four students and injured six others and a teacher in November 2021 at Oxford High School should be sentenced to prison without the chance of parole. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan school staffer recalls shooting with ‘disbelief’ as judge considers sentence

The property was bought just two years later by James C. and Rosa Landon. Together, they created a San Angelo luxury hotel that thrived for seven years.

The place was two stories of native sandstone, filled with all the luxuries of the time.

“If you wanted an elegant meal or a posh place to stay in San Angelo, Texas, this was the place to go,” according to Be Theatre’s research. The hotel is commonly part of the theater’s annual Ghost Walks, but it won’t be featured this year.

Through years of research, Be Theatre reconstructed the night the Landon fell, Aug. 11, 1902.

It was midnight when night clerk Earl Cain decided to make a snack, causing the stove to explode, according to Standard-Times archives. He rushed in and found a fire raging in the kitchen, where he tried to subdue the flames. Unable to stop the hungry fire’s consumption, he raced up the stairs to alert the Landons.

Together, the trio started alerting the hotel’s 75 customers and herding them outside through the two exits. James and the clerk brought their people out, but when James searched the growing crowd, he did not see Rosa. Customers told James that Rosa was valiantly trying to gather the remaining customers.

It was in vain. On a balcony, Rosa stood with a businessman from the Sante Fe Railroad, a woman and her two sons and a grandmother from Houston cradling her baby grandson. The crowd below gathered blankets and urged the fear-stricken group to jump for the makeshift net.

But the balcony collapsed into the raging fire. Eight people died in front of the helpless crowd, according to Standard-Times archives.

History was doomed to repeat itself. The Landon was rebuilt as a three-story hotel, but was plagued by tales of hauntings.

“Maids working in the hotel told the tale of seeing a woman weeping piteously as she cradled a baby in her arms protectively,” according to Be Theatre’s research.

Those maids quit on the spot, avoiding another fire in 1925.

What now stands is the bones of the Naylor Hotel from the 1930s. Since then, the building has gone through several names and at least $235,190 in renovations.

“It was shut down in 1983,” according to Be Theatre’s research. “Ironically, because it could not meet city fire codes.”

___

Information from: Standard-Times, http://www.sanangelostandardtimes.com