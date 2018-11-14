FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Mexican writer Fernando del Paso dead at 83

 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The widely honored Mexican novelist and poet Fernando del Paso has died at the age of 83.

The University of Guadalajara said Del Paso died Wednesday, but did not give a cause of death. He had been director of the university’s library.

Del Paso was best known for his historical novel “News From the Empire” about the brief reign of Emperor Maximilian in Mexico.

He was awarded Spain’s prestigious Miguel de Cervantes Prize in 2016 and numerous other honors throughout his career. His works included poetry, essays, plays and children’s literature./

Del Paso also served as a diplomat, was known in his later years for his flowing white mane of hair and flamboyant suits.

He had suffered a long string of health issues, including strokes, tumors and open-heart surgery.