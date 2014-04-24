Austrian architect Hans Hollein dies at 80

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian architect and designer Hans Hollein, a winner of the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize whose work ranged from big museums through tiny shops to furniture and sunglasses, has died. He was 80.

A spokeswoman for Hollein’s family, Dorothea Apovnik, said he died in Vienna Thursday after a long illness. Culture Minister Josef Ostermayer described Hollein as “a master architect, inspiring teacher (and) visionary.”

Hollein, who received his master of architecture degree from the University of California at Berkeley in 1960, designed buildings including Frankfurt’s Museum of Modern Art and Tehran’s glass and ceramics museum.

He won the 1985 Pritzker Prize for his work, which often included touches of fancy, such as bronze-clad palm trees in a Vienna travel agency.

Hollein is survived by his son, Max, and daughter, Lilli.