FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Suit dropped over Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s Tupac T-shirts

 
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A lawsuit from a photographer who was suing Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s fashion label over T-shirts with the late rapper Tupac Shakur’s image on them is being dropped.

A document filed in federal court Wednesday says that both parties are asking a judge to dismiss the suit brought by Michael Miller against the Kendall + Kylie label.

The filing says each side will bear its own attorneys’ fees, but gives no details on any financial settlement.

Lawyers for both sides did not immediately reply to emails seeking comment.

Miller alleged the sisters of used his pictures of Shakur without permission. The label said they were obtained from a company licensed to sell them. The brand briefly offered shirts superimposing the sisters’ images over famous musicians, but pulled them after complaints.