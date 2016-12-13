Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Paw-rouette: Dog named ‘Pig’ dances ballet in ‘Mutt-cracker’

By JAY REEVES
 
Share

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Even casual dance fans have heard of the Christmastime classic “The Nutcracker,” but what about “The Mutt-cracker?”

The humane society fundraiser features a misshapen little mutt named “Pig” as the pirouetting pet of the Sugar Plum Fairy. The show has been performed by the Birmingham Ballet for the past five years. This year’s version was staged Friday to a near sellout crowd at the city’s main concert hall.

During the show, a black Great Dane cavorted with Drosselmeyer, who presented his niece Clara with a magical Nutcracker, and a spaniel trotted out on stage with cast members. A pack of pugs did what pugs normally do: They sat and snorted.

Pig, outfitted in a pink tutu, was a featured performer, dancing alone with the Sugar Plum Fairy. Born with a condition called short-spine syndrome, the 3-year-old dog hops somewhat like a frog to stand up and has hunched shoulders that make her gait appear somewhat gorilla-like.

Other news
Barbie-themed merchandise is displayed in a special section at Bloomingdale's, in New York, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Ahead of Friday's U.S. release of the "Barbie" movie, parent company Mattel has created a product marketing blitz with more than 100 brands plastering pink everywhere. Experts say all this marketing is only good for the brand. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Video of giant Barbie walking in Dubai was computer generated, not a hologram
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson walks out for practice Wednesday, July 26, 2023, during the NFL football team's training camp in Eagan, Minn. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)
Vikings star Justin Jefferson plays his contract situation cool and welcomes the pressure
India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and Ravindra Jadeja know gloves during their partnership in the first ODI cricket match against West Indies at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Left-arm spinners star as India beats West Indies by 5 wickets in the 1st one-day match

Owner Kim Dillenbeck said being around so many people and dogs in the theater was unnerving for Pig, whose Facebook page has more than 100,000 followers.

“She is so easily startled because she can’t move her head at all; her head is fused at her shoulders,” Dillenbeck said. “So for her to come to a place that has lots of noise and stuff is very difficult.”

But Pig was a trouper, especially when given an incentive: During a rehearsal, ballerina Katherine Free held a treat up in the air to get her to twirl about at the end of a leash.

Free marveled at Pig and the 28 other dogs cast for the show. Only a few of the animals were trained performers, and many were rescues.

“They give so much to the stage and project to the audience more than you might think, and it’s amazing to see them grow from even their rehearsals to being on the stage,” Free said.