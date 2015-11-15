Spike Lee calls for diversity as he accepts honorary Oscar

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Spike Lee calls for diversity as he accepts honorary Oscar

By SANDY COHEN
 
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee told an audience of entertainment luminaries that it’s easier for a black person to become President of the United States than head of a Hollywood studio or network.

Lee made the remarks Saturday as he accepted an Oscar statuette at the film academy’s seventh annual Governors Awards dinner in Hollywood, where Gena Rowlands and Debbie Reynolds were also honorees.

“We need to have some serious discussions about diversity and get some flavor up in this,” Lee said. “This industry is so behind sports it’s ridiculous.”

The filmmaker praised Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president Cheryl Boone Isaacs for “trying to do something that needs to be done.” Earlier in the evening, Isaacs called on the industry powers in attendance to take action toward “recognizing and embracing a broad cross-section of talent.” She also announced the academy’s new five-year plan to improve diversity in its staff and governance.

Other news
FILE - This photo shows the mobile phone app logos for, from left, Facebook and Instagram in New York, Oct. 5, 2021. A team of some of the world's leading social media researchers has published four studies looking at the relationship between the algorithms used by Facebook and Instagram and America's widening political divide. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)
Deep dive into Meta’s algorithms shows that America’s political polarization has no easy fix
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. The plea deal in Hunter Biden’s criminal case unraveled during a court hearing Wednesday after a federal judge raised concerns about the terms of the agreement that has infuriated Republicans who believe the president’s son is getting preferential treatment. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
What’s next for Hunter Biden in court and Congress after his plea deal derails
Activist Hannah Riley works on her laptop at Muchacho, a local taco restaurant, while gathering signatures from fellow voters, in Atlanta, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Organizers are trying to force a referendum that would allow voters to decide the fate of a proposed police and training center, but attorneys for the city say the petition drive is invalid. (AP Photo/R.J. Rico)
Judge gives organizers trying to stop ‘Cop City’ a deadline extension for signature campaign

Isaacs opened the Governors Awards ceremony with condolences for France in the wake of the terrorist attacks.

“All of us here stand in solidarity and support of France and the French people,” she said. “Our connection with the film-loving French is especially deep.”

Lee offered “peace and love to people in France” as he received his award. Denzel Washington, Wesley Snipes and Samuel L. Jackson brought the filmmaker onstage for his Oscar.

“Spike Lee has put more African-Americans to work in this business than anyone else in this business,” Washington said in his introduction.

Cate Blanchett and Laura Linney each paid tribute to Rowlands, calling her a trailblazer and inspiration. The 85-year-old actress, whose career spans six decades, received her Oscar from her son, Nick Cassavettes, who directed his mother in 2004’s “The Notebook.” He noted that the award was “the first Oscar in the family.”

Looking lovingly at the golden trophy, Rowlands thanked the academy governors for “introducing me to this fine fellow.”

“He’s very handsome,” she said. “You know, he’s just so elegant... I think I’ll take him home.”

Reynolds received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. Jane Fonda and Meryl Streep introduced the 83-year-old entertainer, who announced Friday that she would be unable to attend the ceremony.

Reynolds was recognized for her decades-long commitment to various charities, including the mental health organization she founded, the Thalians. Her granddaughter accepted Reynolds’ statuette.

A live band played throughout the evening, and there were two musical interludes: Zooey Deschanel performed the Oscar-nominated song Reynolds sang in 1958’s “Tammy and the Bachelor.” Aloe Blacc sang “A Change is Gonna Come” as part of Lee’s introduction.

Other famous faces at the starry dinner included Johnny Depp and wife Amber Heard, Daniel Craig and wife Rachel Weisz, Will Smith, Ice Cube, Mark Ruffalo, Quentin Tarantino, Saoirse Ronan and Michael Caine. Portions of the untelevised ceremony may be included in the 2016 Academy Awards telecast.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Sandy Cohen at www.twitter.com/APSandy.