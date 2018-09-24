FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Actor Richard Gere, new wife eat at diner in his NY hometown

 
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Patrons and employees of a diner in the upstate New York village where actor Richard Gere grew up got a surprise over the weekend when he stopped by the restaurant with his new wife and father.

The Post-Standard reports the star of “Pretty Woman” and more than 50 other films ate breakfast Saturday morning at Julie’s Diner in North Syracuse, a village outside the city of Syracuse.

The 69-year-old Hollywood star grew up in North Syracuse and graduated from the local high school in 1967. His father, Homer, still lives in the village and joined his son for breakfast.

Also there was Gere’s pregnant wife, Alejandra Silva. The couple married in April.

Diner owner Kristen Macko says Gere chatted with patrons and posed for a picture with the waitresses.