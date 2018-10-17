FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Film of Judy Blume’s ‘Are You There God?...’ in development

 
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judy Blume has at long last agreed to a feature film adaptation of her seminal 1970 young adult novel “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”

Writer and director Kelly Fremon Craig is set to adapt and direct the film, which will be produced by James L. Brooks’ Gracie Films. It does not yet have a script or distributor.

Fremon Craig tweeted the news Wednesday, writing that “thrilled is an understatement.” She’s known for writing and directing the critically acclaimed coming-of-age film “The Edge of Seventeen.”

Blume tweeted in August that she was in Los Angeles meeting about film and series adaptations of her books after years of turning down offers.

Deadline first reported the news.