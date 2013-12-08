Character actress Kate Williamson dead at 82

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Character actress Kate Williamson, who appeared in such films as “Disclosure,” ’'Dahmer,” ’'Dream Lover” and “Racing With the Moon,” has died at age 82 after a lengthy illness, said her manager, Judy Fox.

Williamson died Friday at her suburban Encino home, less than a month after the passing of her husband of nearly 60 years, veteran character actor Al Ruscio. “They were the epitome of true and forever sweethearts,” Fox said.

Williamson also appeared in dozens of TV shows going back to the 1970s, including “7th Heaven,” ’'JAG,” ’'NYPD Blue,” ’'Home Improvement” and “Ellen.”

Williamson is survived by four children and five grandchildren.