Rapper offers to pay slain teen’s funeral costs

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts-raised rapper has offered to pay the funeral costs for a teenager killed in a shooting this week.

Joyner Lucas says the death of 18-year-old Tafar Lewis in Worcester (WUS'-tur) on Tuesday “hit home” for him, and he hopes his offer will make the mourning process easier for the victim’s family.

The Telegram & Gazette report s that Lewis had hopes of making a name as a rapper.

Lucas, who was raised in Worcester, made the financial gesture in a Facebook post Thursday, calling the tragedy “senseless.” He also wrote the teenager could have had a bright future in the music industry.

The artist also references the timing of Lewis’ death, near the city’s annual Independence Day celebration and how dangerous the holiday can be for young men in the area.