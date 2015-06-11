FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
Nick Jonas replaces Azalea at Pittsburgh gay pride concert

By LUQMAN ADENIYI
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nick Jonas is replacing Iggy Azalea as the headline performer at a Pittsburgh gay pride event.

Azalea withdrew from Saturday’s Pride in the Street concert amid criticism for making anti-gay and racist remarks on social media.

Jonas seemed a natural choice to replace Azalea. The 22-year-old former Jonas Brothers frontman has a sizable gay following and plays a gay boxer on the DirecTV series “Kingdom.”

“Having grown up in the theater and having made a lot of friends that were gay at an early age, it’s really, I think, great exposure to that community and the importance ... as a heterosexual male speaking up and doing all I can to be of support,” Jonas said in an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday.

Azalea dropped out as she and the event’s organizer, the Delta Foundation, faced pressure from advocacy groups who said her social media remarks were inconsistent with values of acceptance.

Azalea says she deeply regrets the remarks and that they aren’t reflective of her character and firm belief in equality.

Other performers include DJ Digital Dave, DJ Strobe, Thea Trix, Chance Encounters and Steel Pan Pittsburgh.

Jonas has recently had success with the hit songs, “Jealous” and “Chains.”